Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT SPEEDING OFFENSES
Andrea Chisholm, $103; Joseph Wooden, $101; Lynnsey Peters, $135; Adrian Phillips, $135; Debra Kousoulos, $150; Taylar Williford, $140; Corey Anco, $115; Larry Thomas, $105.
RESIDENT OTHER OFFENSES
Jami Hicks, driving with a suspended license, $440; William Bradford, faulty brake lights, $90; Mary Boster, driving with a suspended license, $420; Sheri Edgar, failure to drive in a single lane, $700; Nathan Gifford, invalid docs, $140; James Kamholz, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 90 days, 83 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,020; Magnum Faust, failure to use turn signals, $90; Brian Richardson, unlawful contact without bodily injury and driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 90 days, 50 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $520; Sascha Hess, possession of controlled substances, jail 60 days, 45 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $670; Laura Proefrock, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 29 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Anthony Diaz, no seat belt, $25; Linsi Deloach, theft under $1,000, jail 60 days, 60 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $925.51.
NONRESIDENT SPEEDING OFFENSES
Reid Edwards, Red Lodge, $240; Gary Dressler, Denver, $125; Karen Humeniuk, Greenville, S.C., $188; Kevin Major, Worland, $135; Logan Wilhelm, Payson, Utah, $188; Zachary Wilkinson, Bozeman, $125; Chad Rutherford, Des Moines, Iowa, $133; Thomas Lewis, Billings, $170; Lana Matt, Bridger, $125; Alan Flores Silva, Craig, Colo., $105.
NONRESIDENT OTHER OFFENSES
John Hawkins, Boca Raton, Fla., possession of controlled substances, jail 65 days, 60 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $570; Austin Harget, Greybull, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 60 days, 58 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $905; David Scott, Dubois, oversized vehicle sign and warning lights, $240; Keara Jackson, Ten Sleep, no registration and improper display of tabs, $90; Kimberly Maxwell, Lovell, theft under $1,000, jail 180 days, 180 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $901.44; Travis Cizek, Dubois, invalid docs and possession of controlled substances, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $640.
