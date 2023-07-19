CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Bryce Perl; Perl pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a drawn deadly weapon and to stalking. Aggravated assault is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 maximum fine or both. Stalking with the intent to harass another person is punishable by imprisonment of up to one year, a $750 maximum fine or both. Perl was ordered to have no contact with the victim in this case. His bond was modified allowing him to travel outside Park County and Wyoming, but he stated he had to maintain contact with his attorney. Perl is alleged to have committed these offenses in June of this year after driving to his ex-girlfriend’s home, drawing a pistol and threatening to kill her, her mother and her current boyfriend, according to the affidavit. He is also alleged to have made over 40 phone calls to the victim in this case within a 24 hour period, despite her request he leave her alone. Perl now faces a jury trial.
State v. Daniel R. Feketi; Feketi pleaded not guilty to one count of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, after having been previously convicted. It is a felony punishable by imprisonment of up to 40 years, a maximum fine of $50,000 or both. He is alleged to have committed this offense in June after the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation found a pound of methamphetamine inside his bedroom. Prior to executing a search warrant on Feketi’s home, a DCI investigation identified Feketi as a methamphetamine distributor in Wyoming. Feketi’s bond was modified to allow him to work in places that sell alcohol, but other than for purposes of employment, he was ordered to not be in places that sell alcohol. He now faces a jury trial.
State v. Kyle J. Sager; Sager was given a $50,000 cash only bond after being charged with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or controlled substances, DUI of alcohol and two counts of operating a vehicle without liability insurance. Sager allegedly committed these offenses in May after he was reported to be driving while under the influence of medication which he was not supposed to be driving while on. An officer found the vehicle at Rocky Mountain Discount Liquor, where Sager was observed to have bloodshot and glassy eyes and seemed lethargic, the affidavit said.
State v. Jennifer L. Dumas; Dumas pleaded not guilty to one count of knowingly possessing a controlled substance, namely THC or marijuana. Having been previously convicted of the offense at least two times before, the current charge is considered a felony and is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to $5,000 or both. Dumas allegedly committed the offense in May when the person whose property she was staying on reported her for smoking marijuana on his property. She now faces a jury trial.
State v. Heather Johnson; Johnson pleaded not guilty to property destruction, driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or controlled substances and reckless driving. Property destruction of $1,000 or more is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of not more than $10,000 or both. A third offense of DUI of alcohol and controlled substance combo is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for between 30 days and six months, a fine of up to $3,000 or both. Reckless driving is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to $750 or both. Johnson allegedly committed these offenses in March after crashing into the El Vaquero Mexican restaurant on Big Horn Avenue, pinning a male under her vehicle. According to the affidavit, Johnson allegedly drank 32 ounces of vodka before the crash and had taken gabapentin and ketamine as well. She now faces a jury trial.
State v. Sarah A. Glumac; Glumac was put on probation for one count of taking a controlled substance into a jail. During a June 22 change of plea hearing, Glumac pleaded guilty to taking cocaine into the Park County Detention Center after she was arrested on a warrant. Glumac was placed on supervised probation for a period of three years and was ordered not to consume or possess any controlled substance unless she has a prescription for it. It was further ordered that if Glumac successfully completed her probation, this charge will be dismissed without a finding of guilt. She committed the offense in December of last year. Once transported to the Detention Center, the cocaine was found on Glumac after officers searched her person.
