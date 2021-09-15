CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Amanda Shuman; A petition to revoke Shuman’s probation was submitted after she was accused of being arrested for driving with a suspended license on Sept. 7. Shuman pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of controlled substances – her 4th or subsequent offense in 10 years, and possession of marijuana in January. Per her plea agreement, a felony charge for possession of controlled substance marijuana was reduced to a misdemeanor, and a charge for possession of controlled substance meth was dismissed with prejudice. She was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and $825 in court fees.
State v. Logan Brown and Hudgel Selk; Both defendants pleaded guilty to theft of property valued $1,000 or more. The defendants are ordered to pay $1,070.11 to Walmart and will be given a deferred sentence and 3 years unsupervised probation. If they successfully complete their term of probation, the court’s finding of guilt will be dismissed. Selk and Brown were caught on camera 11 different times stealing a total of 3,464 trading cards from the store.
State v. Garrett Bailey; A Sept. 29 change of plea and sentencing was set for Bailey. He is facing felony charges for 2 counts theft of property valued at more than $1,000 and property destruction of $1,000 or more, charges carrying up to 30 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless endangering, and driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, charges carrying an additional 1.5 years in prison and $2,500 in fines. Bailey is accused of stealing three vehicles, engaging two near-miss collisions, running through a deployed spike strip, and leading authorities from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Park County Sheriff’s Office and Cody Police Department on a high speed chase reaching speeds of 125 MPH on WYO 120 South in February.
State v. Christian Klein; A status conference was set for Klein. In July he was found to have the mental capacity to understand the charges against him. Klein is charged with property destruction valued at $1,000 or more, interference with a peace officer, felonies carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for driving under the influence of alcohol. Klein is accused of driving into his ex-girlfriend’s car on purpose while intoxicated.
State v. Desirae Gams; A third petition to revoke Gams’ probation was submitted by the state after she was accused of attempting to dilute a random drug test in May. Gams was arrested in August 2019 for child endangerment and interference with a peace officer, leaving her 18-month-old boy in her running vehicle while she was at a brewery. In 2018 Gams was sentenced for the felony of third possession of marijuana and sentenced to 3 years supervised probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.