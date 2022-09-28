Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Sept. 20, 10 p.m., 27 Road 6WXE, motor vehicle accident, investigated, three units and 14 personnel responded. Time in service: 50 minutes.
Sept. 22, 8:08 p.m., 12 Peterson Ranch Road, motor vehicle accident, canceled, three units and 13 personnel responded. Time in service: 15 minutes.
Sept. 24, 6:09 p.m., 5600 US 14-16-20 E, car vs. deer, provided traffic control, 2 units and 13 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour.
Sept. 25, 7:46 p.m,. 4529 US 14A, Burn pit, investigated, 5 units and 21 personnel. Time in service: 20 minutes.
Sept. 25, 8:07 p.m., 115 West Yellowstone Ave., alarm, investigated, 5 units and 21 personnel. Time in service: 50 minutes.
Sept. 26, 8:29 a.m., 1601 Sheridan Ave., alarm, investigated, two units and 23 personnel. Time in service: 15 minutes.
Sept. 27, 7:54 a.m., 500 County Road 6WX car vs. deer, canceled, 3 units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 25 minutes.
