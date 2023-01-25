Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Brenda Phelps, $15; Kristin Morris, $103; Canyon L. Lau-Dim, $954; Trace T. R. Thompson, $120; Karen Chin, $133.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Gregory Brooks, child safety restraint system, 1st offense, $80; Spencer Seibert, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Jamison W. Afterbuffalo, driving without interlock device, 1st offense, $420; Joseph Carow, DUI of alcohol, $805 in restitution, $270; Carow, DUI of controlled substance, $270; Carow, possession of controlled substance, $270; Canyon L. Lau-Dim, possession of controlled substance, $954; Lau-Dim, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, $954.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Blake Thompson, Powell, $105; Jacob Berumen, Bakersfield, Calif., $130; Levi Gerlach, Powell, $103; Austin Chesser, Billings, $150; Sydney L. Anderson, Powell, $130; Kirt Dutson, Garretson, S.D., $125.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Malachi J. Ingraham, Greybull, valid certificate of title, certificate of registration and license plates/temp permit required, $140; Reece Wintermote, Powell, driver with no seat belt, $25; Challis Whitlock, Kinnear, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Bernadette L. Guzman, Greybull, DUI of alcohol, $570; Dalton Wright, Casper, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140.
