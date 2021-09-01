CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Adam Aviles Jr.; Aviles admitted the allegations in the state’s second petition to revoke his probation and the state moved to dismiss its first petition to revoke his probation. On Aug. 11, Aviles tested positive for amphetamine, meth and buprenorphine. About a month earlier, Aviles had his probation modified from supervised to unsupervised. The state submitted its first petition to revoke his probation on July 30 when it accused him of refusing to comply with random drug testing. Aviles was assessed a $5,000 signature bond on Aug. 25. In 2017 Aviles pleaded guilty to felony possession of over three grams of a Schedule II substance, heroin. He was given a 33-60 month suspended sentence with credit for 232 days served and five years probation.
State v. Zachary Martin; Martin is charged with possession of controlled substances meth, marijuana and buprenorphine, his 3rd or subsequent offense, felonies carrying up to 15 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. In May, Martin admitted to using meth and was found in possession of 1.5 grams of meth, as well as marijuana and buprenorphine. He had two prior drug convictions in February and 2020 and was on probation during the most recent arrest.
State v. Moshe Williams and Carolyn Aune; Both defendants have waived their right to a speedy trial. Williams and Aune are being held at the Park County Detention Center each on a $1 million cash-only bond, after being charged with first degree murder, a charge carrying life in prison and the possibility of the death penalty. Each are accused of causing the murder of Williams’ 2-year-old daughter Paisleigh Williams.
CIVIL ACTIONS
RMCC Inc. and IEC Real Estate Holdings v. Park County Commissioners; The plaintiffs have submitted an unopposed motion for an extension of time to respond to the defendant’s motion for partial summary judgement and to dismiss the case. Earlier, they also filed for a declaratory judgement on the case, claiming the defense has not responded to their claims. The defendants have opposed this entry of default and are asking the court to reject it. RMCC and IEC are petitioning the court that the commissioners did not adequately inform them of a zoning change to their Powell property in April 2019.
