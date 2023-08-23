Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Heather Askvig, 42, warrant, Aug. 16.
Caleb James Waldron, 28, domestic battery - 1st offense, interference with emergency calls, false imprisonment, Aug. 18.
Dylan Jameson Harris, 25, DUI of alcohol - 1st offense within 10 years, Aug. 22.
Kristina Kay Van Vleet, 41, warrant, Aug. 22.
Disturbance
Caller on Crossfire Trail in Clark reported there was a physical domestic situation, 8:54 a.m., Aug. 18.
Traffic
Caller on County Road 2DAW in Cody reported three dirt bikes and 4-wheelers speeding up and down the county road. Deputy provided assistance, 8:58 p.m., Aug. 13.
Caller on County Road 6WXE in Cody reported an abandoned vehicle. Caller said all doors of the vehicle were open. Mud was tracked around the white car and it had no license plate. Deputy provided assistance, 10:30 a.m., Aug. 16.
Caller on County Road 2AB in Cody reported a truck in the middle of the road with no one near the vehicle, 5:34 a.m., Aug. 17.
Caller on Richland Trail in Clark reported a stolen SUV, 1:45 p.m., Aug. 17.
Other
Caller on Road 12 in Powell reported thirty head of cattle in their field, 2:37 p.m., Aug. 13.
Caller on County Road 6WX in Cody reported they called the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation for drug activity in the area of a school, 3:16 p.m., Aug. 14.
Caller on Agua Via in Cody reported they found a firearm laying on the Southfork Highway, 12:12 p.m., Aug. 15.
Caller on Lane 8/Road 9 ½ in Powell reported a juvenile walking alone, 9:34 p.m., Aug. 15.
Body found on US 14-16-20 E in Cody. Deceased 57 year old male, 1:57 p.m., Aug. 16.
Caller on US 14A in Powell reported fraud with a person using a vehicle registered to the caller, 12:59 p.m., Aug. 17.
Caller on US 14A in Cody said there was a motorcycle that had been parked in the driveway for over an hour, and there was someone with the motorcycle. Deputy provided assistance, 4:48 a.m., Aug. 18.
Caller on County Road 7GQ in Cody reported they were missing a mule, 8:26 a.m., Aug. 18.
Caller on Cooper Lane in Cody reported they lost a narcotic prescription. Deputy provided assistance, 9:07 a.m., Aug. 18.
Body found on Trout Ranch Road in Cody. Deceased 71 year old male, 4:44 a.m., Aug. 19.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Aaron L. Driesel, 25, DUI of alcohol and controlled substance - 1st offense within 10 years, attempt to elude police, speed, reckless driving, under the influence of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, causing bodily injury to peace officer, Aug. 17.
Adrian DeLaCruz, 49, interference with peace officer, use of controlled substance, Aug. 17.
Raymond J. Price, 42, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, Aug. 18.
Robert K. Styles, 27, public intoxication, Aug. 19.
Matthew T. Treguboff, 45, interference with peace officer, Aug. 19.
Andrew M. Nelson, 19, youthful driver - DUI, possession of controlled substance, flashing red light violation, Aug. 19.
Daniel W. Aliviso, 26, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, speed, failure to maintain lane, Aug. 20.
Timothy C. Hodgson, 38, warrant, Aug. 20.
Disturbance
Caller on 19th Street reported five female juveniles with masks entered a home and assaulted their daughter. Caller reported their daughter has black eyes. Officer provided assistance, 4:07 p.m., Aug. 17.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported there was a dog barking constantly at the dog wash place. Officer provided assistance, 10:48 a.m., Aug. 20.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported two females yelling at each other. Officer provided assistance, 5:30 p.m., Aug 21.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Stone Street. Caller backed into another vehicle and caused minor damage, 8:47 a.m., Aug. 16.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue/16th Street reported an infant sitting with an adult in the passenger seat of a white SUV, 2:11 p.m., Aug. 16.
Caller on Stampede Avenue reported a dent on their passenger side panel and shattered side mirror. Officer provided assistance, 4:38 p.m., Aug. 16.
Caller on Central Avenue/Stella Court reported an older sedan with out of state plates stopped in the middle of the road and was possibly sleeping on the steering wheel, 9:40 p.m., Aug. 16.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue. Vehicle versus building, and hit and run. Officer provided assistance, 12:51 p.m., Aug. 17.
Motor vehicle crash on 17th Street with a woman hit by a vehicle. Officer provided assistance, 12:18 p.m., Aug 21.
Other
Caller on 19th Street reported her 13 year old daughter snuck out of the house, 1:10 a.m., Aug. 15.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported a rattlesnake behind the soda machine, 8:28 a.m., Aug. 16.
Caller on Alger Avenue reported a male subject sleeping in the park near the retaining wall, 7:40 p.m., Aug. 16.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported a male and female stole food off of shelves, 9:03 a.m., Aug. 17.
Caller on Lindsay Lane reported they had a breach in their narcotics system, 3:27 p.m., Aug. 17.
Caller on 8th Street reported suspicious activity of a white Ford Ranger with a camper shell and the male driver parked at the ATM. Caller said the male had a long gun and was walking around the lot, 8:25 a.m., Aug. 19.
Caller on 19th Street reported multiple locks had been cut. Officer provided assistance, 1:35 p.m., Aug. 19.
Caller on Meadow Lane Avenue reported someone in a white Ford pickup was shooting something out of the vehicle, 6:56 p.m., Aug. 19.
Caller on Olive Glenn Drive reported a male collapsed on the sidewalk. Officer provided assistance, 6:24 p.m., Aug. 20.
Caller at Skyline Lookout on Skyline Drive requested a welfare check saying her daughter should be in a gray Nissan Pathfinder parked at the above location but she won’t answer her mother’s phone calls, 10:45 p.m., Aug. 20.
Caller on Baker Drive said someone fired a round outside this apartment, 10:45 p.m., Aug 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.