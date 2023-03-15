CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Perry Joe Sizemore Sr.; Sizemore pleaded not guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 40 years, a fine of no more than $50,000 or both.
Sizemore allegedly committed the offense Oct. 28 of last year when methamphetamine was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop. During a search of the vehicle, two baggies where found with a total of 6.5 grams of meth inside, which is a felony amount. According to the affidavit, Sizemore has three prior convictions of delivering methamphetamine. He now faces a jury trial in August.
State v. Jacob Wayne Guyer; Guyer pleaded not guilty to child abuse of a person under the age of 18 years old. Child abuse by cruel confinement is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine up to $10,000 or both.
Guyer allegedly committed this offense in 2021 after he locked his 15-year-old child in a room for several hours a day under poor living conditions and with little food. According to the affidavit, the room Guyer kept the child in was 10 feet by 15 feet, and the only objects it contained were a sleeping bag, pillow, security camera, TV and a five gallon bucket used as a bathroom. Guyer now faces a jury trial in August.
State v. Erik Louis Jensen; Jensen pleaded not guilty to one count of harassing another person and two counts of violating a probation order. Harassment is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both while violating a protection order is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to $750 or both.
Jensen allegedly committed these offenses Jan. 22 after he came to his ex-girlfriend’s workplace in Powell to irritate her by hiding behind a dumpster and by cutting the power off to the building twice. At the time, the girlfriend had an active protection order against Jensen, who threatened suicide while they were in a relationship and also attempted to get her arrested for drug possession after she had moved out, according to the affidavit. Jensen now faces a jury trial.
