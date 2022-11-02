Bell is a six-and-a-half year old Pitbull mix. She loves squeaky toys, going for walks, hikes, and camping (If it gets chilly don’t forget her sweater). She is not fond of cats and would need a fenced-in yard to play. Bell would prefer to go to an only dog home. Uma is a 7-year-old Bengal cat. She is very sweet and loves to talk. She is declawed on all four paws so she will need to be an indoor only cat. She likes other cats but they tend to bully her due to her not having claws. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.