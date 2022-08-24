Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Clinton Bassett, 42, domestic battery, Aug. 18.
Tanner Kenney, 19, under 21, have measurable blood alcohol concentration in body, Aug. 19.
Karl Hanson, 45, unlawful contact, Aug. 21.
Disturbance
Caller on North 37th St. in Cody is reporting a possible domestic situation, 12:36 a.m., Aug. 18.
Two people involved in verbal altercation on Nez Perce Drive in Cody, 11:09 p.m. Aug. 18.
A caller on Nez Perce Drive in Cody is requesting to talk to a deputy, 2:09 a.m., Aug. 20.
Caller on Nez Perce Drive in Cody says two people involved in verbal domestic, no weapons. Deputy provided assistance, 3:48 p.m., Aug. 20.
Traffic
Black cow in road on Road 8 and Lane 10 in Powell. Cow returned to owner, 10:43 a.m. Aug. 14.
Two black Angus in the road on Killdeer Lane and Road 2AB. They were returned to owner, 8:06 p.m. Aug. 14.
Reporting party in lobby of Park County Law Enforcement Center, requesting to speak to deputy in regards to delayed traffic complaint on the South Fork. Deputy provided assistance, 2:27 p.m., Aug. 15.
Motor vehicle crash involving on WYO 291, motorcycle vs. deer. Deputy provided assistance, 9:05 p.m., Aug. 15.
Caller on Winchester Drive in Cody, said people went through the caller’s house. Deputy provided assistance, 10:31 a.m. Aug. 16.
Motor vehicle crash on WYO 295 in Powell, driver hit two mail boxes, 5:37 p.m., Aug. 18.
Traffic complaint on Main Street and Clark Avenue in Ralston, loud music and vehicles are racing up and down the roads. Deputy provided assistance, 8:31 p.m., Aug. 18.
Car vs. deer on US 14-16-20 W in Cody, 8:42 p.m. Aug. 18.
Car vs. speed limit sign on Road 6 and Lane 8 1/2 in Powell, no injuries or blockage, 9:11 a.m., Aug. 19.
Other
Caller said young person walking by the road in the area on Road 8VC and Road 8UD in Clark. Deputy unable to locate, 2:47 p.m. Aug. 14.
Third hand information from caller on Ishawooa Creek Road in Cody, about a female subject injured and believed to be up South Fork. Deputy provided assistance, 12:41 p.m., Aug. 15.
Caller on Sage Drive in Cody says there is a dog killing chickens and has dog in custody, 1:20 p.m. Aug. 18.
Caller requesting welfare check on Road 3JC in Meeteetse, has had unsuccessful phone contact and requesting a check. Deputy provided assistance, 2:54 p.m. Aug. 18.
Caller on Lane 9 in Powell said horse was on piece of property in Powell, property owner wouldn’t let them get the horse and didn’t feed it, 4:38 p.m. Aug. 18.
Caller on Road 10 and Lane 7 in Powell is reporting theft of loose gravel signs, 2:49 p.m., Aug. 19.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Raymond Goodman, 33, warrant, Aug. 18.
Lester Clarke, 66, Powell, driving under the influence of controlled substance, improper method of turning, warrant, Aug. 21.
Emillio Montenegro, 37, Lovell, theft, Aug. 22.
Disturbance
Caller on Haugen Street said there are barking dogs, barking for about 15 to 20 minutes. Caller says this happens a lot but this is the first time he called it in. Officer unable to locate, 2:58 p.m. Aug. 17.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says some drunk lineman are refusing to leave the bar. Officer provided assistance, 1:59 a.m. Aug. 19.
Caller on Bleistein Avenue says that there is a couple arguing somewhere in the area. Officer provided assistance, 2:45 a.m., Aug. 19.
Caller on 29th Street says there are kids out in the parking lot playing loudly. She wants an officer to come and tell them to stop. Officer unable to assist, 7:46 p.m. Aug. 19.
Caller on 19th Street says that last night at approximately 9:30 p.m. there was loud music playing. Officer gave assistance, 3:23 p.m. Aug. 20.
Caller on Date Street says he thinks he hears a dog barking from a storage unit. Caller not at location, delayed reporting of 30 minutes. Officer unable to locate, 6:33 p.m. Aug. 22.
Traffic
Delayed motor vehicle crash reported on Stampede Avenue it occurred approximately 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 15. Caller’s vehicle was side swiped by unknown driver, 12:26 p.m. Aug. 16.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue, fender bender with no injury or blockage, 7:04 a.m. Aug. 19.
Caller on Road 2AB and WYO 120 N said green Ford F350 with camper is all over road. Officer issued a warning, 12:49 p.m. Aug. 19.
Motor vehicle crash on 17th Street black Ram with flatbed vs. a white Lexus. Officer cited improper backing and no proof of insurance, 10:32 a.m. Aug. 20.
Other
Welfare check requested on Rumsey Avenue older male in front of location with hospital bands on his arm says he is trying to get to Billings. Officer provided assistance, 7:43 a.m. Aug. 16.
Welfare check on Sheridan Avenue patient had suicidal ideations, left front ER wearing paper scrubs on foot, unknown direction of travel. Officer provided assistance, 1:03 p.m. Aug. 16.
Caller on 16th Street says white male about 10 years old was caught going through a truck at the business. Was trying to put it in gear and turn the lights on. Juvenile left on foot walked towards Crystal Cove Apartments about 10 minutes ago. Caller has it on camera, 3:16 p.m. Aug. 16.
Caller on Stampede Avenue has a question regarding political signs, officer provided assistance, 1:43 p.m. Aug. 18.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue says community mailboxes have been damaged in the back. Looks like someone tried to pry them open. Officer provided assistance, 3:56 p.m. Aug. 18.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue would like to speak to an officer in regards to theft from his bar. Caller says female stole money from him at least twice, 9:13 a.m. Aug. 19.
Caller reporting theft on Aug. 2, $300 was taken from Walmart ATM on Yellowstone Avenue, caller is not missing card, 5:43 p.m. Aug. 19.
Caller on 19th Street says a tenant has thrown a bunch of stuff in the road, she wants an officer an officer to talk to her and to come down as she removes the stuff from the road. Officer provided assistance, 8:48 p.m. Aug. 19.
Caller on River View Drive said it looks like someone broke into her house and at this point stole some beers not seeing anything else missing at this time. Officer provided assistance, 12:23 p.m. Aug. 20.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue says a person took approximately four days ago fentanyl that she was no prescribed and took it incorrectly, 2:58 p.m. Aug. 20.
Caller on 32nd Street fell victim to a publisher’s clearing house fraud incident, 6:08 p.m. Aug. 20.
Female in lobby of Park County Law Enforcement Center is requesting to speak to an officer. She states she was accused by a tall white male, who is bald and wearing sunglasses, that she hit his vehicle and was yelling at her, on 17th Street. Officer provided assistance, 12:40 p.m. Aug. 21.
Caller on 19th Street would like to speak to officer in regards to threats via text, 12:36 p.m. Aug. 22.
Female says child was bit by a dog on River View Drive and Blue Water Court. Officer provided assistance, 3:02 p.m. Aug. 22.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue said one person detained, not cuffed, no ID and is cooperating after attempted theft of cart, 7:24 p.m. Aug. 22.
Caller in Casper requesting welfare check on her 5-year-old son with her mom on Canyon View Avenue. Mom’s boyfriend may be fighting with mom. Officer gave assistance, 8:03 p.m. Aug. 22.
Female caller on Canyon View Avenue says an adult male physically slapped 5-year-old grandson. Officer provided assistance, 10:12 p.m. Aug. 22.
