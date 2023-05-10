Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
May 3, 1:46 p.m., 32 Sage Drive, power pole on fire, extinguished, three units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 34 minutes.
May 3, 8:42 p.m., Road 2AB and Apoloosa, report of a fire, unable to locate, five units and 19 personnel. Time in service: 48 minutes.
May 4, 4:37 p.m., 16 County Road 2AB, gas leak, plugged the line, three units and 17 personnel. Time in service: 28 minutes.
May 7, 11:34 a.m., 100 Valley Ranch Road, alarm, canceled, three units and 21 personnel. Time in service: 6 minutes.
