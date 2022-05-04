Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Nicholas Grant, $135; Susan Goodwin, $140; Christopher Rice, speeding, $120; Jude Johnson, $15.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Anton Rindal, DUI 1st offense in 10 years, $270; Sarah Jacobs, expired temp license/improper registration, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Chelsea Jansen, Laramie, $135; Maria Stringari, Bridger, $97; Rob Christiansen, Burlington, $103; Jonelle Pisano, Fort Washakie, $103; Abigail Swaney, Powell, $135; Swaney, Powell, $101; Brandon Anderson, Powell, $103; Andrea Engavo, Riverton, $115; Kyle Deherrera, Evanston, $145.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michael Moran, Belfry, seat belt, $25.
