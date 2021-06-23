Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Steven Wight, 23, warrant for fugitive of justice, June 19
Cassandra Collins, 32, warrant, June 21
Traffic
Driver cited for failure to stop at stop sign, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, June 15, 9:22 a.m.
Diver cited for driving under suspension and no interlock device, Big Horn Avenue and Blackburn Avenue, Cody, June 15, 10:22 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, warned for no proof of insurance, State Street and Mondell Avenue, Meeteetse, June 16, 11:03 a.m.
Other
Two people in river, subjects located out of water, case opened, US 14A, Cody, June 13, 3:08 p.m.
Black calf in road, unable to locate, US 14-16-20 E, Cody, June 13, 8:10 p.m.
Neighbor running backhoe in yard, unable to locate, Jason Road, Powell, June 13, 10:30 p.m.
Black bull calf loose on road, Lane 18 and Road 20, Cody, June 14, 6:06 a.m.
Blanket with bones inside found on ground, assistance given, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, June 14, 9:25 a.m.
Cows in road, assistance given, County Road 3LE, Meeteetse, June 15, 8 a.m.
Two bay horses heading west, returned to owner, Lane 8, Powell, June 15, 9:33 p.m.
Unattended string of pack horses and mules came from South Fork direction down Green Creek, returned to owner, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, June 16, 10:07 a.m.
Herd of black cows in field next door, Road 4, Powell, June 16, 3:44 p.m.
Person attacked by subject, case opened, Road 14, Powell, June 16, 4:16 p.m.
Gun missing from gun case, case opened, Lane 11, Powell, June 17, 5:46 p.m.
Two large black duffels on gavel turnout, US 14A and County Road 3CX, June 17, 7:22 p.m.
Medication missing, case opened, Road 5, Powell, June 18, 8:02 a.m.
Approximately 30 goats in rad, gone on arrival, Road 8 and Lane 5, Powell, June 18, 3:42 p.m.
Reporting party says they were scammed and did provide money, case opened, McCullough Road, Cody, June 18, 9:59 p.m.
Someone shined a light through bedroom window, assistance given, Davis Road, Powell, June 18, 10:43 p.m.
Subjects about to throw large rock over bridge, assistance given, County Road 2DAW, June 18, 10:54 p.m.
Request to speak with deputy about dead cow on neighbor’s property, WYO 290, Meeteetse, June 19, 3:27 p.m.
A 74-year-old woman found deceased, case opened, Lane 11, Powell, June 19, 3:40 p.m.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Douglas Blough, 66, driving under the influence of alcohol, open container, failure to maintain single lane, June 16
Trever Siefart, 22, theft, June 19
Ronald McQueen, 62, driving under the influence of alcohol, no signal, June 20
Disturbance
Dog at above address howling since 5:30, assistance given, Big Horn Avenue, June 14, 6:01 a.m.
Traffic
Car vs. bike crash, case opened, Big Horn Avenue, June 14, 12:38 p.m.
Driver cited for insurance, warned for speed, Beck Avenue, June 14, 4:42 p.m.
Black sedan vs. white SUV, injury and blockage, case opened, 19th Street and Bleistein Avenue, June 14, 5:24 p.m.
Driver cited for no insurance, warned for speed, 9tth Street and Rumsey Avenue, June 14, 8:30 p.m.
Driver cited for careless driving, 19th Street and Sheridan Avenue, June 14, 10:11 p.m.
Vehicle vs. two deer, deer ran off, driver unharmed, Rumsey Avenue, June 15, 7:24 p.m.
Two-vehicle crash, no injury, Sheridan Avenue, June 15, 9:10 a.m.\
Blue Nissan Juke vs. Tan Buick, case opened, Stampede Avenue and 17th Street, June 15, 12:06 p.m.
Delayed hit-and-run report, gray Camry vs. Dodge utility vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, June 17, 6:09 a.m.
Driver cited for failure to maintain lane, warned for speed, Yellowstone Avenue, June 17, 12:56 p.m.
Two-vehicle crash, no injury, no blockage, case opened, Blackburn Avenue and Big Horn Avenue, June 19, 10:50 a.m.
Two-vehicle crash blocking westbound lane, referred to other agency, 17th Street, June 20, 1:54 p.m.
Other
Man with beard in shorts with tie-dye backpack throwing bottles in road, call unfounded, Canyon Avenue and 11th Street, June 14, 11:35 a.m.
Trees fallen onto reporting party’s property, case opened, Willow Lane, June 14, 12:02 p.m.
Theft from car in parking lot, no suspect, case opened, Sheridan Avenue, June 16, 10:17 p.m.
Dead deer in alley lying near dumpster, 13th Street, June 17, 8:13 a.m.
Reporting party says someone stole his sod while he was on vacation, call unfounded, Yellowstone Avenue, June 17, 12:37 a.m.
Woman laundering money through facility at Albertsons, 17th Street, June 17, 2:29 p.m.
Person received fraud call and did give them money, assistance given, Alpine Avenue, June 17, 4:43 p.m.
German shepherd in yard and keeps sticking its head in reporting party’s doggy door, returned to owner, 31st Street, June 18, 4:18 a.m.
Reporting party says he was sitting in a lawn chair at car wash and a truck hit him to move him out of way of car wash entrance, June 18, 11:33 a.m.
