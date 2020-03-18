Friday, March 20

Cody

Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., Cody VFW.

Powell

Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.

 

Saturday, March 21

Cody

Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.

 

 Sunday March 22

Cody

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.

 

Monday, March 23 

Cody

Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.

Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), Mondays, 6:30-8 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, find us on Facebook at Yellowstone Harmony Chorus or call Cathy Wacaser (307) 272-1544.

 

 Tuesday, March 24

Cody

Cody Improvement Project information meeting, 10-11 a.m., outside The Irma.

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

Powell

Heart Mountain Roller Derby Practice, 6 p.m., Park County Fairgrounds.

The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Powell National Guard Armory. For information call (307) 762-3536, (253) 313-3639 or (307) 460-8016.

 

CHECK BEFORE YOU GO

With the outbreak of COVID-19 leading to Gov. Mark Gordon recommending the closing of schools, libraries and rec centers, some of these events may be canceled.

