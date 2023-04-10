To the editor:
Yes, I would like to voice by objection to the letter, “Trapping on public lands should be outlawed” in the March 30th paper.
Take care of your own state before you come to ours and start taking us apart.
Fix your California. Great geography, preserve it first.
(s) sheila kain
Cody
