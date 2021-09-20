To the editor:
I was misquoted as saying marijuana was worse than alcohol.
I did say marijuana is the world’s most abused drug after alcohol and that both cause harm. As far as “medical” marijuana goes, the marijuana industry and its supporters’ intentions are clear.
There is no difference between “medical” and “recreational (fully legal)” marijuana. It’s the same plant, the same effects, the same problems. The only difference is how the concept is sold to the public. The industry is successful at promoting “medical” marijuana to an uninformed public via ballot initiatives rather than legislative bodies.
Over the past 20 years, the industry has successfully targeted only those 27 states with a ballot initiative process, therefore, bypassing legislative debate. In each case they promoted “medical” first and when successful went back to promote full legalization. National surveys show 90% of marijuana users claim to be recreational.
Make no mistake about it, the “medical” claim is just the Trojan Horse to get marijuana fully legalized. Mr. Sondeno acknowledges that in his own words. Sondeno said if the initiative passes in Wyoming, legislators will “follow the prevailing national trend and adopt adult use.” If that doesn’t happen he said “we will take matters into our own hands again.”
First “medical” then fully legal, that’s the game plan.
(s) Richard Jones
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.