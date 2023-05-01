A business consisting of a mobile coffee kiosk, a mobile food and catering trailer and a rental spot for a short-term retail or food vendor is coming to Meeteetse.
During their April 18 meeting, the Park County commissioners approved the special use permit application from Joe and Paige Paisley of Paisley Custom Wood LLC.
Joe Paisley said he was excited to get started and saw his new business as a way to give back to the Meeteetse community.
“This is mainly about building small business in our community,” he said.
The total floor space of the mobile units is expected to be 544 square feet, said Park County Planning and Zoning Assistant Director Kim Dillivan, and will be located 550 feet northwest of the town of Meeteetse along State Street.
The business will be located in the General Rural Meeteetse zoning district, Dillivan said, and highway commercial businesses like the one proposed by the Paisleys are allowed in the district.
Dillivan said he had received no public comments against the SUP, and nobody spoke up during the commissioners’ April 18 meeting.
