Stan W. Wolfe, 74, passed away at home of natural causes on Sept. 8, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 2, 1946, in Tacoma, Wash. Stan graduated from Pasco High School with an art scholarship. Later he pursued his lifelong dream of being a firefighter. He joined the City of Las Vegas Fire Department where he rose to fire captain and retired after 30 years of service.
Stan was an Army Veteran and fought for our country in Vietnam. He was a member of the Cody Elks Club, the Cody Eagles Lodge and a Life Member of the VFW.
Stan’s love of the outdoors lured him to hunting, fishing, golf and motorcycle riding. He met Nancy in Las Vegas and they became husband and wife in 1989.
Stan is survived by wife Nancy and her children Charles (Jody) Childers, Jean (Ken) Lisle and grandchildren Chloe and Carter. Stan’s children from a previous marriage (Gloria) are Grey and grandchildren Courtney, Connor and Crystal, son Blue and grandchild Caleb.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 from noon-3 p.m. at Brewgard’s Lounge.
