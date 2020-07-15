fatalwreck-ins-zt-7-16
By
ZAC
TAYLOR
A Cody woman died Monday morning when she rolled her pickup east of town on U.S. 14-16-20.
Kema Jamal, 48, was not wearing her seat belt and died at the scene, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced Wednesday. Impairment and fatigue are being investigated as possible contributing factors.
The crash occurred at milepost 63 and troopers were called to the scene around 5:15 a.m.
Sgt. Jeremy Beck with WHP said the investigating officer estimated the wreck occurred around 2 a.m.
Jamal was driving eastbound in her 2002 Ford Ranger when the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and collided with a delineator post. She corrected the vehicle back onto the road before overcorrecting it back to the right. The vehicle exited the roadway a second time and overturned.
Jamal was ejected as the vehicle rolled into a ditch, which is why the investigating officer said it likely took so long for the wreck to be discovered.
It was the 50th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 87 in 2019, 54 in 2018, and 75 in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.