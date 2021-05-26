The Cody Recycling Center is open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., but items can be dropped off any time.
What items are accepted?
• Aluminum cans (beverage cans only)
• Tin cans (magnetic; generally food cans)
• No. 1 plastics (many containers for water, soft drinks, household cleaners, food products and some cosmetics)
• No. 2 plastics (many containers for milk, juice, laundry detergents, and household cleaners)
• Please remove lids and rinse before recycling.
• Corrugated cardboard
• Office paper (white and pastel colored paper, envelopes, note paper)
• Newspaper
• Catalogs and magazines
• Phone books
• E-waste accepted during hours center is open
Not accepted
• Scrap metal
• Tires
• Batteries
• Household trash
• Non-corrugated cardboard
• Light bulbs
• Green waste
• Used oils
• Paints and stains
• Other hazardous wastes
• Glass
While the city does not pay people for bringing in cans, the city does offer a program to the schools which allows individuals to donate their cans to a particular school. At the end of the school year the amounts are totaled and each school is paid $.25 per pound for their cans.
