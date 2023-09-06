The Park County Commissioners have pledged an additional $150,000 to help construct the Meeteetse Community Center, after already committing $168,400 earlier this year. The $150,000 will be coming out of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars, the commissioners decided at their Sept. 5 meeting.
Meeteetse Recreation Director Brodie Serres told the commissioners the price of the project had increased from its original price of $1.3 million to $1.9 million.
“It was a shock,” she said. “We had to go back to the drawing board.” To help reduce the cost, Serres said 2,000 square feet was cut from the building and they reduced its ceiling height.
The Meeteetse Recreation Board subsequently approved $1.5 million for the updated project cost, she said at the commissioners’ meeting.
“There’s things we’ve tried to cut and we’ve tried moving things to later on in the process, all the way down to not having fancy toilet paper dispensers,” Serres said. “Our project budget is $1.6 million right now … we are still trying like crazy to get this project down to $1.5 million.”
Though the Meeteetse Recreation District has $750,000 in reserves, Serres said they decided to put $200,000 of it toward the community center.
“To utilize every single penny we have would be silly,” she said. “We don’t want to set ourselves up for failure.”
Serres asked if the commissioners would be willing to support the project again.
“We appreciate the support you’ve given already,” she said. “We’re just scraping and clawing for every dime, and I anticipate hitting up everyone again who’s already donated.”
Serres assured the commissioners the building would still be up to code, but they were making adjustments to cut costs where possible.
The project is slated to be completed by April of next year, though Serres admitted “we’re getting down to a timeline crunch.”
Commissioner Lee Livingston said he was in favor of the project but wanted to make sure the amount provided by the commissioners wouldn’t dissuade Serres from seeking donations from others as well.
“If they pick up more donations, that number [provided by the commissioners] could go down,” he said.
Commissioners Scott Mangold agreed, suggesting “if news gets out we’re funding this, they wouldn’t get more in-kind donations.”
Serres said they have secured enough funds to get the skeleton of the building up but still need funding for such items as safety pads, flooring and other items.
“We’ve gone through the money and prioritized,” she said.
Serres said even if the commissioners provided an additional $150,000, the project would still be short $120,000, which she would seek from other donors. The commissioners approved unanimously to provide $150,000 to the project.
