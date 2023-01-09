The West Park Hospital Board’s discussions about THC use reflect a larger conversation happening statewide about the drug.
A statewide ballot effort, being circulated by the Libertarian party and the National Organization for the Reform of Marijauna Laws (NORML), would place two initiatives on the 2024 general election ballot, if they can collect roughly 45,000 signatures before the 2024 legislative session.
The first initiative would establish a medical cannabis program for patients in the state, and the other would decriminalize the personal possession of 4 ounces or less of cannabis.
Earlier this year, legalization advocate Bennett Sondeno told the Enterprise he expects to have the necessary signatures by or before the 2024 deadline. He said it is estimated, based on responses to the ballot initiative efforts, 85% of Wyoming residents are in favor of legalizing medical marijuana, while 75% are in favor of decriminalizing possession.
This correlates with a series of University of Wyoming polls that show support for the legalization and regulation of marijuana increased by 17% from 2014 to 2020. The most recent of these polls in 2020 found 54% of Wyoming residents in support.
