Apparently Eric Oram is an actual pied piper, of sorts. Albeit, a beneficial one.
Eric, a teacher at Powell High School, according to the recent Billings Gazette article I read, not only owns and runs a fly fishing shop in Pinedale, but, as a teacher over at Powell, has started a fly fishing club for teenaged students. Apparently he has around 40 student interested in learning the craft. Kudo’s to him. No, contrary to my projected persona, I don’t really hate fly flingers, I just object to the high-toned attitudes of most of the people who are doing it and to the methods of catch and release they use. Inappropriate handling has killed more fish than bait anglers have.
Initially, I thought after reading the article that not only was this Oram a great guy, and that likely this was contributing to a positive outdoor experience of several fortunate youngsters.
But further reflection brought doubts. Being by nature a cynical person, well-trained in that attitude by exposure to life as a blue-collar worker, a variety of alternatives presented themselves to me. The statement that initially set off alarm bells in my mind was when Oram was quoted as saying that when he was young it was all about catching fish. Okay, so far so good, but then he says that the older he gets, it’s all about spending a day with the right people.
Isn’t that what golfing is all about?
Gad. What a thought! Like opening day on the fabled Au Sable river. People of all varieties, attitudes and economic status, not to mention smells and languages, lined up elbow to elbow for miles on the only open water available and legions of fish cops running hither and thither with their little citation books, running out of ink as fast as they can write infraction summons. Is this the future for Wyoming’s anglers and outdoors people?
That’s not why I used to go fishing. Not just because humanity at large, but especially en mass, sucks, but because I’m not an enjoyer of crowds, even if they’re all good people and good friends. Has something to do with the phenomenon known as the mass mind set. Learned a bit about it in college years ago. Military service didn’t help either.
Besides, even if I was so inclined to be the sort of person who glad hands everyone I meet, I don’t get out much any more. Being pretty broke up physically these days, much of it due to my time spent in SEA on my government sponsored senior trip, my old body won’t let me go to those high mountain streams I love, to collect enough solitude for my soul to endure another week or month or year of rudeness and inhumanity from my fellow citizens down here in “civilized” country. So I hide in my study, reading and writing and reading some more.
Yes, I still would enjoy eating a couple of fresh caught trout or Brookies cooked over an open campfire in the middle of the wilderness, but that is a physical impossibility these days. Just that simple limiting factor has a bearing on my outlook on life. Not altogether good either, I suppose.
Fishing, for me, was never about just the fish. It was about solitude, about decompressing, about immersing myself deeply in the natural world, a world devoid of obnoxious humans without the modicum of intellect to understand that some people just need to be left alone occasionally. Fishing was just one of the best of excuses.
It was the same reason when, as a far younger man, I enjoyed snow shoeing away from the snowmobile people and ski folks, except perhaps for those hardy individuals who are the cross country skiers, And why in summertime I enjoyed solo mountain climbing for years.
Did I mention that one year I even received an invitation to accompany that old dude (Paul Petzolt, If memory serves) who annually winter climbed the Tetons? But the climb was scheduled right at Christmas time or New Years. Not good for me.
What I don’t enjoy is some flatland stranger or half drunk snowmobiler deciding I need conversation, especially when I’d just busted my butt hiking or snow shoeing for miles to get some alone time. Sixty years ago one could go virtually anywhere in the lower country in Montana and spend a day enjoying the solitude of the natural world fishing. Fifty years ago in Wyoming one could actually get lost for days on end in the high country and never encounter another human, except for sharing a cup of coffee with the occasional cow herd or sheepherder. Good people those.
As for this Oram dude, kudos to him if his impetus isn’t merely to build his business and saturate the state with future customers and, really now, could anybody who takes the time to get a degree and elect to teach youngsters be that sort of selfish person?
I may be wrong, but I don’t think so. That said, I’d probably like him if I ever met him. Granted, he may not reciprocate the feeling, but then I’m used to that too.
On the other hand, Montana has pretty much bit the big one as far as quality of life, unless you enjoy a puff on the evil weed, or like to gamble, or support sex trafficking and condone the use of meth in your daily life. So many “enjoyers” have moved into the state that what they came to enjoy is shriveling on the vine, so to speak. “A River Runs Through It” was a movie that millions saw and were inspired to pack up their excessive bank accounts, liberal politics, drug habits and move to Montana.
Now these same transplants are trying to get the state’s constitution rewritten. You know, the same state constitution that, unlike Wyoming’s, permits all of Montana’s residents and visitors, rich or dirt poor, access to virtually every stream for recreations like fishing and camping.
We, the people, (Sandi and I were Montana residents), voted on that constitution back in 1972 I believe. It represented what most of us thought was good for the average working man in Montana, hunting and fishing, making a living and just plain enjoying our wild lands. Then the developers and real estate agents came in with their major league bank accounts, pressuring old time land owners into selling their lands, bringing a false prosperity that brought in the scum, selling their drugs, promoting their gambling, subdividing the state’s once wild lands and changing not only traditions, but entire ways of life. And you wonder why I don’t care for most folks?
Don’t believe me? Stick around. It may take a few more years but Wyoming’s next! Now who’s the endangered species?
