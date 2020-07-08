P&Z board members recently approved signs for two new businesses in Cody’s Downtown Architectural District.
They are:
• Mercury Leather Works, 1356 Sheridan.
Trajan Vieira’s custom leather shop is in the former Yancy Interiors building.
Sign panels that project from the storefront will replace the Yancy Interiors + Home sign panel.
• Fern Ridge Counseling, 1120 Beck.
The wall sign is for a private practice owned by Neisha Potter, a licensed clinical social worker.
