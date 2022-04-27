The Cody High School Activities Office announced some recent time changes as the CHS spring sports teams start a busy weekend.
The first pitch for the Cody Fillies home varsity softball game on Friday against Worland has been moved from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
The Fillies will look to remain in first place and improve to 5-0 in West Conference as they host the Lady Warriors.
The May 23 home conference matchup for the Fillies against Natrona County was rescheduled for Tuesday starting at 1 p.m.
Also on Friday the undefeated Fillies soccer team heads to Powell to take on the Lady Panthers at 3 p.m.
The Broncs will follow that matchup with a 5 p.m. start time.
The CHS golf team is scheduled to compete in the Powell Varsity Invitational at the Powell Golf Club. Start time is set for 11 a.m.
Bronc and Filly track and field athletes will head to Buffalo on Friday for the annual Buffalo Twilight. Start time is scheduled for 2 p.m.
The CHS activities office also announced that the Yellowstone Sports Medicine Invite on May 5 at Spike Vannoy Field has been changed from 1 p.m. to a noon start time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.