The future Legacy Estates off 29th Street is designed with one access road running down the center with townhouses lining the north side and duplexes along the south side.
Developer Bryan Edwards submitted three street names to a city-county street naming committee for consideration: Louisa Lane, Louisa’s Way and Legacy Lane.
The city has authorized Legacy Lane for the Legacy Estates access road name.
Edwards said he would have preferred using Louisa Lane for the interior road. Neither Louisa Lane nor Louisa’s Way, however, were authorized by the road naming committee due to conflicts with similar names.
At a city review of site plans for the residential subdivision, Edward said he couldn’t find another similarly named city street in Cody and asked why Louisa Lane wasn’t acceptable.
“My wife’s great-grandmother is Louisa, and she owned that property in the ’20s,” he said. “Unless there’s real justification for that, we’d still like to use that name.”
Todd Stowell, city planner, said whenever street names are proposed, a committee of emergency providers reviews them.
“They want to avoid any duplication or names similar to other street names that could cause confusion,” Stowell said.
Because it’s a countywide response system, the committee looks at names throughout Park County, he said.
Apparently, there’s a lane outside Cody city limits with a similar name, Stowell said.
