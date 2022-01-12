The Cody High School Nordic ski season headed to Casper Mountain over the weekend after Lander was forced to postpone its first home meet.
Friday featured a skate team sprint in which two skiers alternated 1K runs three times each.
Saturday featured a 5K classic.
Marshall Brookins finished 11th overall for the Broncs varsity squad in the team sprint in 17 minutes, 35.4 seconds.
Elisa Wachob landed 16th for the Fillies varsity in 22:29.3.
They were the sole varsity finishers in a difficult race.
“The trails were hard-packed and fast on Friday,” coach Meggin Becker said. “Saturday’s race conditions were a little more tricky. With warm temperatures reaching to the mid 30s before 10 a.m. it was hard-packed snow, high humidity and glazed tracks which made grip selection difficult.”
Landon Rau and Teegan Cowie were teamed up with skiers from different schools as they had been paired with teammates who couldn’t attend due to last minute colds, making an already chaotic team sprint relay that much more hectic.
“They skied to bring their team back into the brink of things,” Becker said. “That takes heart, mental strength and courage to not give up and give it their all.”
New team members Cowie, Curtis Miller and Parker Laing all completed in their first varsity races, the 5K classic.
Brookins again was the top finisher for Cody in 18:04.7.
“It was a great course,” Laing said. “The sportsmanship is a lot better in varsity. Everyone is cheering you on as they are racing against you. It’s harder because it is twice as far. At the end I was about ready to pass out.”
The hard-packed course did make it a challenge for the sophomore’s first varsity competition.
“There were some pretty steep downhills and some pretty sharp turns,” Laing said. “Luckily I don’t think anyone got hurt too bad. Some people were flying off the tracks. But it was rewarding to finish strong. I got that spur of energy when I saw the finish line.”
Wachob landed 34th overall for Cody in 26:48.6.
Cody will head back to Casper this weekend to make up for the postponed Dec. 10-11 meets scheduled to begin the season.
“We have a few people still recovering from illnesses prior to the break,” Becker said. “And we had a couple of kids who couldn’t attend this weekend’s races. We look forward to a weekend when all of us are healthy.
Saturday 5K Classic
Boys varsity
7. Marshall Brookins, 18:04.7. 48. Hayden Campbell, 22:46.6. 49. Landon Rau, 22:46.8.58. Luis Mata, 24:58.0. 66. Parker Laing, 29:56.4. 71. Beau Baxter, 33:50.7. 72. Curtis Miller, 34:12.9.
Girls varsity
34. Elisa Wachob, 26:48.6. 51. Teegan Cowie, 32:30.0. 52. Hayley Pearson-Horner, 32:32.9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.