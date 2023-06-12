The Cody City Council will spend $107,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to replace the dishwasher at the Cody Auditorium and the pool deck scrubber at the Rec Center as well as to fund a Cody Auditorium Facility Plan.
The facility plan encompasses a study to identify the repair, renovation and maintenance needs of the Cody Auditorium, the agenda report said.
The city council approved all three resolutions during its June 6 meeting, with the two members voting against funding the facility plan.
Council members Jerry Fritz and Don Shreve said they had an issue with spending $75,000 on a study to identify repairs to the auditorium when the city is already aware of what’s needed.
“I think there’s better ways to use the [ARPA] funds rather than like this,” Fritz said. “I’d rather see that the funds go to the issues that we already know are existing [at the Cody Auditorium] rather than do a study.”
Shreve agreed.
“I do not understand why the city feels the need to spend $75,000 to make a study of a plan of a single building where we know what we need to do,” he said. “It makes absolutely no sense to me.”
According to the agenda report, the Cody Auditorium and adjacent Club Room are 82 years old, and a facility plan is needed to “determine the long-term vision and strategic framework for the renovation.”
“Staff recommends a master plan be completed ... to ensure the continued functionality of the facility,” the agenda report continued.
The dishwasher at the Cody Auditorium will cost $17,000 to replace. The agenda report said the dishwasher had been “malfunctioning,” was “obsolete” and that repair parts were not available for it.
The pool deck scrubber replacement at the Rec Center will cost $15,000, the agenda report said.
“The pool deck scrubber is over 15 years old and will no longer hold a charge effectively,” City Chief Financial Officer Leslie Brumage told the council.
After using $107,000 on these three projects, the city will have $200,000 remaining in ARPA funds, she said.
