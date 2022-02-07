Woman dies in snowmobile crash
RAWLINS (WNE)– A 64-year-old Casper woman died in late January while snowmobiling on Forest Service Road 225 in Carbon County.
The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 11:45 a.m. Jan. 28 reporting a snowmobile had driven off the trail and hit a tree, according to a CCSO report about the crash. The initial report was that the driver, later identified as Sherry Volker of Casper, was unconscious but breathing.
Deputy Patrick Patterson responded to the scene from Saratoga and was informed that CPR was in progress, the report says. Patterson also requested search and rescue also be paged out because he didn’t have a confirmed location for where Volker was. The request also was to get more people to assist with CPR.
An ambulance from Saratoga and Classic Air Medical were deployed in response to the call and Classic located and followed emergency vehicles to the scene of the crash.
When Patterson arrived, the flight crew from Classic was already evaluating the snowmobile driver, who was placed on a backboard and multiple volunteers had arrived to help move her from the snow to the road, the CCSO report says. From there, Carbon County Search and Rescue and the flight crew performed advanced lifesaving measures, working on Volker for about an hour before the flight nurse determined there was nothing else they could do to save her.
She was pronounced dead at 1:25 p.m. and family present at the scene was notified of her condition.
Former legislator Christensen dead at 62
JACKSON (WNE) – Leland Christensen, a former state legislator, Teton County commissioner and Alta resident who spent his adult life in public service, died Thursday night.
“Leland was a kind and committed public servant and a good friend who represented the best of Wyoming,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement sent to the Jackson Hole Daily. “I am grateful for his service in the Legislature and as deputy director of the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security. He will be deeply missed.”
Hunter Christensen confirmed his father’s death Friday.
The former legislator caught COVID-19 and was fighting pneumonia and complications from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and chemotherapy in the ICU. Hunter Christensen said his father was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and boosted, and died of complications from the medical maladies he was facing. He was 62.
Hunter Christensen said his family welcomes “continued prayers.”
Leland Christensen was a Teton County commissioner from 2005 to 2011, and before that worked in law enforcement for 20 years with the Teton County and Lincoln County sheriff’s offices. The Wyoming native served 15 years with the 19th Special Forces Airborne Army and the National Guard.
In 2011, Christensen began an eight-year stint as a Republican state senator in the Wyoming Legislature. In 2019, Gordon appointed him to the post of deputy director of Homeland Security, and in 2021, he began working for U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis as her state director.
