The Cody Culture Club will host two more programs this spring, both running 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and offering appetizers and cash bar: The History of the Irma on Thursday at the Irma Hotel and Recording the Yellowstone Hotspot Track on April 14 at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Owner Mike Darby will discuss the Irma’s story, and outreach educator George Miller and research geologist Lisa Morgan will talk about tracking the hotspot. Tickets are $20 per person. For details, call (307) 578-4008, visit the club’s Facebook page or go to centerofthewest.org/codycultureclub.

