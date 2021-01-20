To the editor:
In, “The Art of War,” Sun Tzu says, “To defeat your enemy, you must know your enemy.”
If you are a conservative and a constitutionalist, you must know who the enemies are. Democrats are an evil party that want to destroy this country, but we know that the hidden enemies are those so called spineless Republicans (RINOS) that claim to represent us, but turn tail when we need them to stand up, unite and fight. Dealing with these two parties is like fighting the war in Vietnam.
The Democrats are like the North Vietnam Army, in uniform and identifiable, and the Republicans are like the Viet Cong, blending in until you are comfortable, then they stab you in the back.
We know about the mainstream media but having to deal with a Supreme Court that ignores the Constitution and seems to wing it or makes decisions that are convenient to avoid backlash.
We here in Wyoming must understand that we are not without our very own RINOs. Governor Gordon, who is a Democrat at heart, Rep. Liz Cheney has attacked President Trump from day one and I’m sure can hardly wait to join Biden in sending our military into some worthless conflict and Sen. John Barrasso, who can’t wait to stand at the podium next to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), bobbing his head up and down agreeing with every word he says.
Take note of these people and remember next time you vote and if you continue to support them you get what you deserve.
(s) frank mallon
Cody
