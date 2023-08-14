At the instruction of Cody’s mayor, the issuance of a building permit for the proposed temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was put on hold last Friday.
That same day, City Attorney Scott Kilpitcke told the Enterprise that the temple can be built to its proposed height of 101 feet.
The city council will review the issue at its Tuesday meeting, probably in executive session, City Manager Barry Cook said Monday. He confirmed that Mayor Matt Hall had sent an email to the City’s Community Development Department not to issue the permit last Friday.
Meanwhile, the Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods group, which has advocated for relocating the temple from the proposed site off Skyline Drive, contends the City’s Planning and Zoning board never approved the 101-foot-tall tower.
When the board approved the temple’s site plan Aug. 8, Cook said, it included 16 to 17 conditions but excluded a suggested stipulation limiting the structure to 85 feet. To him, the decision left in question whether the motion reverted to the original application or prohibited any steeple lacking P&Z’s blessing.
Further, in his opinion, Cook said he wasn’t sure that board member Kim Borer understood the implication of removing the 85-foot limit. Her vote determined passage of the site plan, following two prior, failed attempts with tie votes.
Another issue is whether the city council can stop the issuance of a permit, Cook added -- “if the mayor or I have the authority.” There needs to be a reason to deny it, he said, which usually involves an unmet condition.
“In this case, I’m not sure which direction to go,” Cook said.
The direction is clear to Kolpitcke.
“The Planning and Zoning Board on Tuesday [Aug. 8] approved the site plan by a majority vote,” he said. “The application for the site plan came with drawings that showed the height, including the steeple, at 100 feet, 11 inches.
“There were no limits or conditions placed on the height.”
Disagreeing with that conclusion are Terry Skinner and Carla Egelhoff of Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods. Skinner cited Kolpitcke’s statement concerning LDS’ application for a special use permit to allow the 101 feet, a statement made at the city’s planning and zoning board meeting June 27.
‘“If the CUP [conditional use permit] is approved without a special exemption, they do not have approval to build a steeple,’” the city attorney said, according to Skinner’s notes.
“The board never approved a steeple,” Egelhoff added.
The site plan, approved Aug. 8 with no condition about the steeple’s height, “circumvents city ordinances” that require a special exemption for buildings above 30 feet in a rural residential zone, Skinner said. Yet, he noted, city planner Todd Stowell and Kolpitcke allowed the special exemption request to be withdrawn by the church and never brought back up, “even when it offered a so-called comprise of 85 feet” for the steeple.
In Kolpitcke’s opinion, the church had withdrawn its application for a special exemption before the P&Z board had acted on it.
But Skinner said the P&Z board didn’t buy Stowell’s “convoluted” interpretation of how the proposed structure fell under 30 feet.
Then Stowell reverted to a “bait and switch” by referring to the International Building Code that doesn’t count towers in building heights, he added, but that argument “seemed to be bought by some members of the planning and zoning board.” Some board members, he continued, also didn’t understand that their Aug. 8 approval of the temple’s site plan included the 101 height.
The confusion arose because the board’s approval of the site plan included two of the three conditions suggested by chairman Carson Rowley – which put some stipulations on the outdoor lighting – but excluded the third condition that limited the tower’s height to 85 feet.
Meanwhile, the church still has two lawsuits pending against P&Z decisions. The Preserve group has already submitted a request to intervene in the first one and will likely submit a similar request on the second suit, Egelhoff said.
“And we will appeal if we need to,” she added.
The appeal will target the P&Z board’s passage of the conditional use permit and site plan, Skinner said.
