Jessie Fetzer, 89, passed away on Aug. 30, 2021, at the Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center.
Jessie, daughter of Arthur and Violet O’Mara Goff, was born in Cody on Dec. 5, 1931.
She married Harold Fetzer in Billings on June 6, 1949. They spent their married life farming and raising their children in the Heart Mountain area of Powell.
Jessie had many interests that included sewing, rock hunting, gardening, camping, fishing, reading and traveling. Babies were so special to Jessie and she loved any baby she ever saw.
Jessie was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Powell and belonged to the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. She also belonged to Women Involved in Farm Economics, the Paintbrush Piecers Quilting Group and the Rock Club.
Survivors include her son Larry Fetzer, and daughters Carrie Walsh and Lorrie Tate, son-in law Larry Hawley; sister-in-laws Sharon Christensen and Verna McCaffrey and brother-in-law Delbert Fetzer and spouse Sandy, 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Jessie was preceded in death by her husband Harold Fetzer; her son Dean Fetzer and daughters Debra LeMar and Sandra Hawley; her parents Arthur and Violet Goff; brother Speck Goff and sisters Katherine Goff, Dorothy Goff, Norma Lytle and her husband Frank, and Bethel Mees, niece Charlene Mees Hoyer, nephew Monte Mees, and infant grandson Larry W. Hawley Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 675 Avenue D in Powell. A private burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Cody.
Memorials may be sent to the Cody Food Bank or Immanuel Lutheran Church.
