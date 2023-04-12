Meeteetse High School’s Jaycee Ervin is off to a hot start to start the 2023 track and field season.
The senior thrower put up a strong showing at the D&D Invitational on April 6 in Worland.
She out-tossed some solid competition in the discus with a throw of 90 feet to finish 19th.
Her shot put of 27-03 was good enough for 40th in a field of 116 as well.
Freshman Max Potas looked good in the 800 meter run for the Longhorns.
His 2:19.33 landed him 24th in a field of 56.
The team also competed on April 1 at the Bill Gerrard Memorial Invite in Greybull to start the season. Ervin led the team with a third in discus and sixth in shot put.
The Longhorns and Lady ’Horns will host the Meeteetse Invitational on Friday before heading to Powell for the Powell Invitational, weather permitting.
D&D Invitational
Girls
100 meter dash - 66. Ava Bushnell, 15.08; 129 Camille Anderson, 16.65.
200 meter dash - 89. Maylee Potas, 33.60.
4x100 meter relay - 11. Meeteetse A (Anderson, Potas, Jaycee Ervin, Bushnell), 59.08.
High jump - T19. Bushnell, 4-03.
Pole vault - T18. Potas, 7-00.
Long jump - T35. Bushnell, 13-00; 53. 11-11.
Triple jump - 39. Potas, 24-00.
Shot put - 40. Ervin, 27-03; T103, Emma Blake, 19-09.
Discus - 19. Ervin, 90-00; 113. Blake, 50-09.
Boys
100 meter dash - T96. Lewis Hasselbacher, 13.02.
200 meter dash - 89. Hasselbacher, 27.10.
800 meter run - 24. Max Potas, 2:19.33.
Long jump - 40. Hasselbacher, 16-03.50.
Triple jump - T46. Max Potas, 31-11.50.
Bill Gerard Memorial Invite
Girls
100 meter dash - 16. Potas 16.28.
200 meter dash - 16. Potas 33.63.
Long jump - 14. Potas 11-3.5.
Triple jump - 16. Potas 23-11.25.
Shot put - 6. Ervin 27-7.5.
Discus - 3. Ervin 90-6.
Boys
100 meter dash - 30. Hesselbacher 13.51.
200 meter dash - 11. Hesselbacher 27.05.
800 meter run - 10. Potas 2:22.26.
Long jump - 19. Potas 15-7.
Triple jump - 18. Potas 33-10.25.
