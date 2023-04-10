Amazingly, I witnessed several groups of ice fishermen venturing out on the ice at West Newton Lake this past weekend.
While I completely understand the desire to fish regardless of the weather and conditions, I cannot understand why individuals would take the chance when the lake had standing water on top of the ice. It makes no sense to expect ice quality to remain good several weeks into spring, especially when temperatures have been above freezing for several days.
Based on what I observed, the ice was breaking up on West Newton and had already opened up on East Newton at the far north end and western edge of that lake. Venturing out on the ice now is tantamount to a suicide wish in my opinion.
Over the years, I have written many columns about how, when and where to ice fish during the winter months. In those columns have been many safety cautions to keep those interested, or fascinated, by dropping bait or jigs through a hole in the ice safe while doing so.
For one’s own safety, I recommend putting away the ice fishing gear until next winter, or go online and search for lakes and ponds where the ice is still safe enough for some fishing fun. Just be careful when you get there. As pointed out, there are no guarantees the ice is good this time of year.
The temperatures are to climb into the upper 50s and 60s this week. The heat will bring the change we have all been waiting for since spring began. Lower elevation snowpack melt will raise the water levels on most of the rivers and streams draining the mountains around the Big Horn Basin.
This flush will help remove shore ice as well as flush winter-deposited debris and sediment down the creeks and rivers. The flush will also aid the upstream travel for migrating Yellowstone cutthroat and rainbow trout that are on the move to find good spawning gravels in the higher elevations.
The elevated temperatures at 5,000 feet should not do much to our snowpack until sometime in May, but we will see the snow line retreat to 8,000 feet or higher. It is always good to look west and see the shining Absaroka Mountains.
Now that the lakes around Cody are losing their ice, anglers have a chance to spread out a bit and fish balanced leeches, aquatic worms and midge larvae and pupae at East and West Newton, Hogan and Luce reservoirs. The trout in some of these lakes should have put on some length and weight over the winter. I am certainly curious to find out if the tiger trout in East Newton have pushed past the 24 inch range. Last year, friends and I caught several that were easily 21 inches and with substantial girth too.
There are also some nice-sized rainbows, browns and cutthroat trout in the lakes mentioned that should have also added inches and pounds should the tiger trout not be in the mood to eat. As all anglers know, hope springs eternal in the hearts of fisher men, women and children every time we rig up a rod and reel to go fishing. Just remember to keep the tip up and rule the day.
