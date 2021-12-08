The Yellowstone Quake broke through for a win over the weekend in Butte, escaping the Cobra’s den with a 7-4 victory on Friday night.
The Quake (5-17-2) fell behind early on Saturday, however, and couldn’t quite recover in a 9-1 loss to Butte (10-14-2).
Everything was working for the Quake through the first period on Friday night as Jack Harris and Gabe Coppo both had goals to get the Quake on the board and lead 2-0.
Keegan Ferguson, Cameron Deforest and Tyler Hansen all racked up assists.
Less than a minute into the second period, a Deforest goal put the Quake up 3-0 on assists from Harris and Ferguson as the defense continued the shutout.
Before the 4-minute mark of the second, Butte added two goals to make it 3-2 Quake.
Harris answered those goals with another at the midpoint of the period to stretch the lead to 4-2.
Butte tied things up at 4-4 in the third before Deforest put in a goal and Ostman tallied two goals to seal the 7-4 win.
Ostman and Coppo assisted on the Deforest goal.
Ostman got help from Ferguson and Harris on one goal and Benjamin Angeli and Logan Brown on the other.
Luc Haggit stopped 32 of 36 shots for the Quake.
All of the goals were power play goals and neither team spent a lot of time in the penalty box.
That changed a little on Saturday night as both teams were hit hard by penalties.
Butte was able to take advantage as the Quake fell on the wrong side of the penalty minutes and ejections.
Butte led 9-0 before Ostman got the Quake on the board with time running down in the third on an assist from Alan Carreon.
Luc Haggit and Cole Eastman split time in the net.
Haggit stopped 24 of 29 shots. Eastman was 40 of 44 on stops.
The Quake hit the road again this weekend with tilts against Bozeman (14-8-2).
Games are both scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.