To the editor:
When you see your ballot you will notice three tax requests that must be denied.
The first is a 20% hike in Park County sales tax (“5th-penny”). This tax affects everyone and makes products more expensive at a time when our state is in recovery. Both our county and city have millions of dollars in reserves – our tax money. Vote NO.
The second tax request is a renewal of the 4% Lodging Tax in Park County. Why would this need to be renewed when a 5% statewide Lodging Tax was passed last legislative session and will start January 2021? Vote NO.
The third issue is Constitutional Amendment A which at present limits the amount of debt a municipality can incur during a sewer project. By voting “yes” you are lifting the cap and allowing the City of Cody to get into huge debt. That huge debt will then be paid by increased taxes. Vote NO.
Be warned, right now the committee of Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs of which our HD 24 State Rep. Sandy Newsome is a member has drafted a “road usage charge” which taxes you for every mile you drive in the state of Wyoming. The fees would be 1.3 cents to 10.32 cents per mile. The average miles driven by each Wyoming driver is 21,821 per year.
Liberals are hard at work drafting all kinds of new taxes for 2021 – the Revenue Committee last month proposed six new taxes that included statewide sales taxes increase, property tax ratio and sales tax on services.
Defeat all the taxes you can at the ballot. More taxes will be introduced that you cannot vote on.
(s) scott weber
Cody
