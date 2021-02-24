To the editor:
I am writing in response to Ms. Smith’s support of Liz Cheney in the Feb. 11 Letter to the Editor.
The establishment Republicans, including Liz Cheney, forget that this is a republic, not a democracy. It is my understanding that in a republic, the legislator is responsible to directly represent what the people want.
In a democracy, the legislator is allowed to represent the people as the legislator believes is what they want or is best for them. Since this state overwhelmingly supported and voted for President Trump, I believe that Ms. Cheney should also support him, for us, when he engages in legal activities … such as his call for a peaceful demonstration on Jan. 6.
Everyone knows that the sole reason for this impeachment was to prevent President Trump from ever running for office again. The Democrats and establishment Republicans would like to go back to running our government into the ground again, witness Biden’s first couple of months. Next time, Liz, at least wait for the evidence before jumping in with both feet.
(s) lynn lundquist
Cody
