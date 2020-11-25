The Bennett brothers own some of the best seasons by dual-threat quarterback in 6-man history.
Dace Bennett’s 1,406 passing yards were the second-most by a dual-threat QB since 2012, and his 28 touchdown passes are the most in 6-man since Burlington’s Tallon Wiles threw for 34 scores in 2017.
Bennett – statistically the best dual-threat quarterback in Wyoming high school football this season – also led all of 6-man in rushing yardage and finished second in rushing touchdowns. Just for good measure, he added a 25-yard reception in the Longhorns’ loss in the 6-man title game.
His combined rushing and passing statistics rank him 7th among dual-threat QBs in season yardage in 6-man since 2012 and tie him for second in total touchdowns with Hulett’s Curtis Cornett. Bennett accounted for 10.5% of all offensive touchdowns in 6-man this season.
Seth Bennett, a 2014 Meeteetse grad, put together the one finest seasons of any dual-threat quarterback in Wyoming 6-man history (at least as far back as statistics are available) in 2013, when he found the end zone an almost absurd 66 times – the most by any player in 6-man since 2012 – and gained 2,938 yards through the air or on the ground, the fourth-most by any player since 2012.
