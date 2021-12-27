If all that stands between two people is a glass wall, does that mean they’ve come in contact?
That was the question brought before Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson during a bond modification hearing for Jason Getzfreid, 28, last Thursday.
Getzfreid is charged with first degree murder in the death of his four-month old infant in August.
It was revealed during the bond hearing that he has been receiving visits from his wife Katelyn Getzfreid and her 6-year old daughter while he has been in custody at the Park County Detention Center.
Under the original bond conditions established by Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters in September only in-person contact had been forbidden. It was not until Getzfreid’s District Court arraignment on Nov. 23 when Judge Simpson established new bond conditions for the case, specifically extending the no contact stipulations to the Detention Center. At least one jail visit still took place between the two after Simpson’s orders went into effect.
When an inmate at the Detention Center receives a visitor no physical contact takes place, as they communicate over the phone with a glass wall separating the parties. All conversations that take place are recorded. The main issue of contention regarding Katelyn Getzfreid’s visits is the State contends she could be a key witness in the case.
“She’s clearly a witness,” said Park County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Eichele. “We would oppose any bond modification.”
Under her husband’s bond conditions, he is not to have any contact with any witness in the case or a minor unless they are accompanied by an adult. It was not until Simpson took over presiding over this case that the Detention Center visits were specifically precluded.
Getzfreid’s public defender attorney Tim Blatt argued against this order on Thursday, and mentioned how Katelyn Getzfreid has not been named a witness in the case. At this point in time, no witnesses have been officially named.
“She has never been told she is a witness,” Blatt said. “She just wants to have contact with her husband.”
Katelyn Getzfreid said she and her husband married in May and have known each other for almost two years.
According to the Park County Sheriff’s Office affidavit, the baby girl known as “R.G.” was brought to Powell Valley Healthcare by Jason Getzfreid on Aug. 22 and was treated for “non-accidental trauma.” Getzfreid told a deputy the baby had rolled off the couch onto a hard floor and hit her head. He said she was “limp” and exhaling but not inhaling when he picked her up. According to a nurse Getzfreid spoke to at the hospital, he told her “sometimes you just get frustrated you know and you try not to” and then raised his hands to demonstrate holding an object, and then shook his hands. On Aug. 27 the infant passed away.
It was determined Katelyn Getzfreid was at work when the injury occurred. She told investigators she woke up at 4 a.m. to care for the girl who was being “fussy and crying.” She went to work at 5:40 a.m. and received a call from Getzfreid when he took their daughter to the hospital. A witness told authorities she left her work in a panic and went to the hospital.
“I’m not sure what the protection is with a witness in this,” Blatt said, referencing how a witness chooses to visit the jail and an inmate on their own volition. “The defendant can’t bother or harass those that do not want to have contact.”
Blatt also criticized a no contact order being made solely based on the premise an individual could be a witness.
Larry Eichele, Park County prosecuting attorney, attacked the credibility of Blatt’s advocacy for Katelyn Getzfreid in regards to the bond conditions, mentioning how at an earlier court hearing, Blatt made an argument alluding to her possible guilt in the death of the infant.
“I think that negates his right to give her advice,” Eichele said.
Eichele argued that no contact of any kind should be allowed between the couple. In a separate case, Getzfreid is facing charges for third degree sex abuse of a minor. His cash/surety bond for that charge was revoked when the murder charges were filed against him.
For the murder charge Getzfreid has a $1 million cash only bond, and on the third degree sex abuse his bond is now set at $250,000 cash only.
Although in all likelihood it would be Jason Getzfreid punished for any future bond violations and not his wife, Simpson said she could still possibly be found in contempt of court.
Simpson said he will consider allowing Jason Getzfreid and his wife to communicate together at the Detention Center if they agree to not discuss any details about the case and stick to extremely surface-level conversations. But until Simpson crafts a specific order pertaining to this, the two are not allowed any contact for the time being.
“Yes, your honor,” Katleyn Getzfreid said, sobbing, when Simpson asked if she understood this order.
All parties agreed that in the unlikely scenario Jason Getzfreid does post bond, he should not be allowed to have any in-person contact with his wife.
