So far this summer, the immediate local area has actually had less forest activity than average, Clint Dawson, Shoshone National Forest Acting Fire Management Officer, reported. But that doesn’t mean local fire responders haven’t been busy, fighting nearby blazes like the Robertson Draw Fire outside Red Lodge and other forest fires in Montana and Colorado.
“Things will get busy and then we’ll get another lull in the weather and then we’ll get another surge,” Dawson said.
He said the biggest day of burn growth during the Robertson Draw Fire in mid-June was “probably as intense as any day of fire any of us has seen,” with temperatures above 100 degrees, double-digit wind speeds, and single-digit levels of relative humidity.
“It doesn’t get any worse than that,” he said. “It was pretty intense there.”
Dawson said the Shoshone is purposely keeping resource staff on-hand in case something does ignite locally. Despite putting in a request for a Type 1 heavy helicopter early in the summer, Dawson said by late July that request still had not been fulfilled and described the current risk of fire due to drought conditions as “quite concerning.”
“Seems like each year, not every year is a bad fire year, but certainly the last several have been quite significant,” he said. “It’s getting to be more difficult to stay ahead of the game.”
In order to mitigate and decrease future fire behavior, the National Forest is focusing on managing fuels before the fire even starts. This involves removing dead timber and initiating prescribed burns and timber sales. With treatments on certain portions of the forest and clearing out canopy closures to prevent crown-to-crown fire travel, a burn can be slowed or even stopped in its growth.
“Your fire behavior should decrease,” Dawson said.
This past spring, Dawson’s staff did initiate prescribed burns, but not as many as desired due to above average temperatures early on. He said prescribed burn opportunities are more limited in the fall, and most resources “wore out” after a long summer spent fighting fires.
In his 38 years working for the Shoshone, Dawson said fighting fires has become harder, but technology and the fire fighting resources available have improved. In 2000, the Shoshone started hiring crews specifically for fire mitigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.