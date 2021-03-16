Park County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a variety of other area agencies chased a felony theft suspect from the South Fork, through Cody and to Montana before Carbon County, Mont., deputies detained the suspect.
According to the Park County Sheriff’s Office, the driver is suspected in at least one felony auto burglary, a felony theft, unauthorized use of credit cards and multiple mail thefts. A PCSO spokesperson said the outstanding and critical cooperation between multiple states, counties, and cities led to the safe conclusion of this event.
At 9:15 a.m. Park County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Andy Varian attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle at mile post one on WYO 291, the suspect vehicle refused to yield to the lawful stop. The pursuit then began and was quickly joined by the Cody Police Department and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The suspect vehicle continued down the Southfork hill and onto Yellowstone Avenue, maintaining speeds of about 45 mph. The suspect vehicle continued onto Sheridan Avenue and disregarded two traffic lights and failed to maintain a legal lane of travel. Both the Park County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Cody Police Department continued to follow the suspect vehicle, turning onto 16th street. From there the suspect vehicle accelerated to 50 mph and continued to Big Horn Avenue and onto the Powell Highway were speeds reached 70 mph.
Meanwhile, communications officers in the Park County Sheriff’s Office were efficiently and rapidly gathering information to disseminate to Wyoming Highway Patrol Dispatch, Powell Police Department Dispatch, Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, and Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, alerting these other agencies that assistance was needed and coordinating all of their efforts.
All the while one dispatcher was assigned solely to monitoring the pursuit radio traffic, documenting everything that was said, and providing a safety net for the active pursuers.
The suspect vehicle continued from U.S. 14A to Lane 11, turned onto WYO 294, and then proceeded north bound on WYO 120. All the while managing to dodge spike strips three separate times and multiple patrol vehicles. PCSO Communications officers already had Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office on the phone preparing for the event to spread over the state line.
Once permission to continue over the state line was granted PCSO deputies continued into Montana and were joined by Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office successfully disabled the vehicle with spike strips. The suspect then turned off the highway into a residence, crashing through a fence and a lone pine tree prevented the vehicle from striking the house.
The suspect initially refused to leave the vehicle, but after lengthy negotiation was eventually safely taken into custody.
There was no damage sustained to any of the patrol vehicles, equipment, or personal property other than the Montana residence.
“The interagency collaboration was the key in this successful outcome, “ said Sheriff Scott Steward. “Not only by the many patrol units that preformed above standard, but by the expertise of the Communications Staff from all of these agencies that were able to bring necessary resources together so quickly.”
There are no more details available about the suspect or the crimes as this is an active investigation.
