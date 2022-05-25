The Cody Legion baseball team started out the Jackson Tournament over the weekend with a thrilling 11-10 win over Rock Springs on Sunday and ended the four-game stretch with a 10-2 victory over Powell on Sunday.
Jackson got by the Cubs in game two on Saturday 10-6, and Gallatin Valley earned a victory over Cody 8-5 to start things out on Sunday.
Trey Schroeder singled on a line drive to right field to score Dominic Phillips to break a 9-9 tie in the top of the sixth in game one against Rock Springs.
A sacrifice fly by Jace Jarrett scored Trey Thomasson later in the inning to put the Cubs up 11-9 and proved to be the deciding run of the game.
Jace Jarrett finished 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, triple, three RBIs and scored twice.
Thomasson, Ben Reinker and Schroeder all finished with a pair of hits.
William Duke went two innings on the mound giving up a hit and two runs, none of them earned.
In game two against Jackson, the Giants posted a seven-run sixth inning to break things open.
A Jackson Schroeder homer in the top of the sixth scored Eli Johnston and Thomasson to break a 3-3 tie and put the Cubs up 6-3.
Cody put up four runs in the frame before Jackson responded to seal the win.
Reinker finished with a hit and a pair of RBIs.
Phillips, Jarrett, Wyatt Carlson, Ty Peterson and Johnston all added a hit apiece.
Jackson Schroeder had a good day on the hill. He went five innings and allowed just four hits, two earned runs and struck out five.
On Sunday the Cubs got off to a strong start against Gallatin Valley.
Jackson Schroeder singled in Thomasson, and Johnston scored on a ground out from Trey Schroeder to go up 2-0.
Cody held the Outlaws scoreless through the first two innings, but Gallatin Valley exploded for five runs in the third and three in the fourth to get the win.
The Cubs put together a small rally in the seventh as Dominic Phillips knocked in Johnston on a ground out and Peterson singled to score Jackson Schroeder, but the comeback fell just a bit short.
The Cubs offense came alive to end the weekend against Powell, however, as they put up 10 runs to cruise past the Pioneers 10-2.
The Cubs are idle until Tuesday and Wednesday when they host Riverton for a pair of double-headers each day.
