Yellowstone National Park fishing season opens Memorial Day weekend.
As of Saturday, May 27, 2023, anglers can have the ability to fish the nation’s oldest national park for the first time since early November 2022. Yellowstone’s fishing season lasts from Memorial Day until the first weekend in November unless weather or road construction closes the park early.
Let us all hope and pray we do not have another snow and rain event this spring like we did last year. A historic flood event every 500 to 1,000 years is just fine with me and, I am sure, also everyone else that likes to fish the park’s many lakes, rivers and streams. Roads to the northeast section of Yellowstone have been repaired enough for vehicle travel now and the snows plugging the gap at Pilot Creek to Cooke City should be completely passable barring any late snow episodes.
It is good to have two gates to Yellowstone that serve the park for locals and tourists living in, or temporarily visiting, Cody.
Generally, many of the waters in Yellowstone on opening weekend are already in the process of snowmelt and high, off-color water, leaving few watersheds fishable except for the west side of the park, which include the Firehole, Gibbon and Madison rivers along with Nez Perce Creek, and the Little Firehole River. Not so this year! Cool, even cold, weather has been the issue this spring and the long-range forecast shows low daytime temperatures to be mild enough that snowmelt will be delayed for opening day this year.
If we have a slow snowmelt period like we have experienced the past few years, the popular northeast corner of Yellowstone and the Lamar River Valley could also have fair to excellent fishing options besides the west side of the park. This area not only contains the Lamar River, but also Pebble, Soda, Buffalo and Slough creeks. All are great fisheries for native Yellowstone cutthroat, rainbow and cutthroat/rainbow hybrids.
Expect to find some early season hatches in the northeast corner. Caddis, golden stoneflies, blue-winged olives and quite possibly March Browns and Epeorus, a size 14 bright yellow mayfly which is seldom seen when the creeks and rivers in this area of Yellowstone are high and muddy from snowmelt.
The upper Yellowstone River is closed above LeHardy Rapids downstream to the Mud Volcano area until July 1 to protect spawning cutthroat trout. The lower Yellowstone River below Tower Creek should also be fishable opening weekend, although the flows will be substantially higher than in the Lamar and Madison River valleys. Caution is advised if wading the lower Yellowstone River below the bridge crossing the river on the road to Roosevelt if entering the park via the Northeast Entrance from Silver Gate and Cooke City.
Blacktail and Hell Roaring creeks are hike-in options on the road to Mammoth Hot Springs which access the lower Yellowstone River in the Black Canyon of Yellowstone should one want to escape anglers in the Lamar River area. Another option is the Gardner River near the North Entrance of the park. However, due to the road damage done by last June’s flood, one will have to take a serious hike to access the Gardner River between Mammoth and the gateway town of Gardner. This is a fun little river with miles of pocket water to explore and even a few places to soak your feet in hot springs should the water temps become too cold for comfortable wading.
Yellowstone Lake also opens to angling this coming weekend. However, there are still closures on all streams/creeks and the mouths of these streams for 100 yards either side that enter the lake. Again, this is to protect a slowly recovering native Yellowstone cutthroat population until June 20, the date when these streams can be legally fished. Ice was still visible on Yellowstone Lake this past week, so boating might not be option, yet, just fishing from the shore.
All cutthroat trout in Yellowstone Lake must be caught and released. No harvest is allowed on this threatened cutthroat population. All lake trout caught in Yellowstone Lake must be killed. These invasive, non-native fish can be kept for a meal. If not intended for a meal, lake trout must be killed, the stomach slit open and the air bladder punctured, then sent to Davy Jones Locker. Lewis and Shoshone lakes do not have this requirement. Park limits and regulations apply when fishing Lewis and Shoshone Lakes from shore or boat.
A Yellowstone Park fishing license is required for all anglers. Park officials quit selling paper licenses in 2022 due to a carbon paper shortage. We do not know yet if paper licenses can be purchased inside the park, or in surrounding communities yet. It is best to go online and purchase a license prior to the opening weekend to ensure we anglers are prepared and legal when the fishing season opens. Licenses did go up in price last year. Don’t expect to see a drop in license fees just because they are available online. It is the new normal.
Besides a 2023 Park fishing license and appropriate fishing tackle – flies and lures only. No bait of any kind, no lead sinkers for weight and no lures with lead weights are permitted for use anywhere inside the park. Bear spray is also recommended as the most essential part of your fishing equipment any time one is fishing Yellowstone.
All boats and watercraft must be inspected by qualified park personnel and boat captains are required to have a valid, current Aquatic Invasive Species sticker prominently displayed on all boats entering Lewis, Shoshone or Yellowstone lake. Bridge Bay Marina is where AIS inspections are done and boats certified and licensed.
