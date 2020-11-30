According to the new filing, after a change in leadership, Jerry and Michaleen Schneider decided to re-brand what had been known as Mount Carmel Youth Ranch into Triangle Cross Ranch in late 2012. After failing to get licensing with the State of Wyoming by the time the application process closed in March 2013, DFS ordered TCR to close. At this time there was a moratorium on licenses being issued by DFS per state legislature ruling.
In multiple DFS visits to the ranch in late 2013 and early 2014, the facility appeared to be continuing to operate with minors present and Schneider argued his business should not be considered a child caring facility.
The ranch argued it did not need licensing for providing the opportunity to perform “inherently therapeutic” ranch chores.
In August 2013 Jerry Schneider told DFS staff he moved all operations related to minor children on-site to the Montana portion of his property in order to avoid Wyoming certification and regulatory oversight.
Judge Steven Cranfill ordered the ranch closed after a bench trial in Park County District Court, which caused the Schneiders to appeal this decision to the Wyoming Supreme Court. The Supreme Court agreed with Cranfill’s decision.
“The reality is that healthy people do not pay for the privilege of stacking hay. The critical distinction is that Triangle Cross receives payment for allowing children to do their ranch work because they pledge that the end result will be a boy who has overcome his negative behavior,” the court said in its decision.
In 2018 TCR reopened as a licensed Wyoming group home.
