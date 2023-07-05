Stampede Parade winners:
Patriotic – 1. Montana State Sons of the Revolution, 2. Ladder 8.
Mounted – 1. 307 Renegade, 2. Old West Mounted Lawmens Association.
Theme -- 1. First Bank of Wyoming, 2. Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Pack String – 1. Shoshone National Forest.
Potpourri – 1. Cody Little League All Stars, 2. Woxhooxeibii Cwaa Back A Bee.
Team Drawn – 1. Powder River Percherons, 2. Pair A Dice Carriages.
Decorated Float – 1. Wyoming Outdoors, 2. Moonshine Whisky in the Wild Wild West.
Single Mount – 1. Savannah James and Mikayla Burichka.
Motorized – 1. Brittain’s Johnny Poppers, 2. H2all LLC.
Youth -- 1. Cody Little League All Stars, 2. Yellowstone Regional Composite Squadron Civil Air.
Judges’ Favorite - Brittain’s Johnny Poppers.
Mayor’s Favorite – Shoshone Pack String.
Blaylock award -- Cody High School band.
Roger Sedam award -- Cody Little League All Stars.
To receive an award, entries must be in both days of the parade.
Information provided by the Cody Stampede Parade Committee.
