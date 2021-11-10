Friday, November 12th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Cody Community Theatre performs “Annie,” 7:30 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Yellowstone Quake Home Game, 7:30 p.m., Victor J. Riley Arena.
Cody
Fall Vendor Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cody Auditorium.
Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody VFW.
Cody Newcomers Club, monthly meeting/lunch at the Irma Hotel, 11 a.m., the Governor’s Room.Andrea McCay will be the speaker from Cody Regional Health.
Yellowstone Weavers and Spinners, 1-4 p.m., Gestalt Studio. Bring your drop spindles and whatever fiber you are working with. Bring unique drop spindles for show.
Sage Creek Community Club, 6:30 p.m., clubhouse on Greybull Highway. Potluck and meeting, bring a side dish or dessert.
Cody Community Theatre performs “Annie,” 2 and 7:30 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Yellowstone Quake Home Game, 7:30 p.m., Victor J. Riley Arena.
Cody
Free pet vaccine clinic, noon-3 p.m., Park County Animal Shelter.
Cody Community Theatre performs “Annie,” 2 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Cody
Community blood drive, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Cody VFW.
Forward Cody annual report, noon, Cody Club Room.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Cody
Community blood drive, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Cody VFW.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
