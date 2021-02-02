After receiving a lot of feedback from people in the community in regards to our online comments, we are going to start requiring and displaying the real names of commenters starting Feb. 15.
We hope this will result in a more civil conversation. Regardless, we believe those who comment on our page should have to abide the same standard we all do on our opinion page. We welcome a diverse array of opinions but require you to stand behind them. If you believe in the merits of what you are posting, this shouldn't be a problem.
So thank you for participating in the conversation and we hope to see you all Feb. 15.
Don't have a big problem with that. I did post my real name here one time when someone challenged me about it. What I have a problem with is there are people, and you know who you are, who don't respect the fact that not everybody agrees with them, and who are themselves "haters" who will accuse others of being that. There's a certain "community" who will also try to do you harm, perhaps not physically, but in other ways, because you don't pat them on the back and tell them their behavior is acceptable. I know that from plenty of firsthand experience. One of "them" once harrassed me by phone about my opinion and was about to try to "out" me so that I would lose my status in a particular profession that I was in at the time. I was also expelled from a discussion board (where my name was known) because one of "them" complained about me (then was gone not long after that). I prefer not to give out too much information online, as there are enough unscrupulous people collecting it already. Doubt many will be posting anything here from now on. Too bad. It seemed like one of the last few bastions of free speech, where you could express a non-politically-correct opinion and not be concerned with being "canceled" by fools who think they know everything.
well......there goes all the fun....
