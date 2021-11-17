The Cody Middle School wrestling team continued its winning ways with a convincing win at the Brawl in the Basin on Nov. 13 in Worland.
The Broncs finished first out of 10 teams with 209.5 points. The next closest team was Thermopolis with 121.5 points.
“Another Big Horn Basin battle for the Cody Middle School wrestling team and another championship performance,” coach Rodney Miears said.
Bobby Hernandez (70 lbs.) finished the day 3-0 for the A team grapplers with a pair of wins by fall and one by technical fall to win gold.
Lance Baggs (84) got a close decision victory in the championship match to take first.
William Wood won by fall in the first period in three consecutive matches to win the title at 98 lbs.
Gabe Grant (110) took first place with a final win by fall, and Alex Stitz won three matches by fall quickly to win gold at 132 lbs.
“We were missing some key wrestlers,” Miears said. “But this eighth grade class is experienced and ready for the challenge.”
Gavin Seibert (155) had two wins by fall to take the top spot in his class.
Second place finishers included Tevyn Bates (77), Jonah Schulz (84), Kort Sorensen (98), Syrus Bates (120), Jake Martin (165) and Anker Stewart (220).
The Broncs had a pair of third place winners in Cinch Dalton (145) and Ashten Hubbs(165).
The Broncs hit the road for a trip to Laurel, Mont. for a tournament starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Laurel Middle School.
“We are looking forward to continuing this success as we travel to the treasure state,” Miears said.
