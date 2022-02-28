We have a new month. It’s the month of change for much of the USA below the 44th parallel. Winter changes to spring in the third week of March on the calendar but at our latitude, that means we still have another month or more of winter weather ahead of us. I should say that is typically the condition we see in this part of the U.S. Last year and this year seem to have missed the weather memo regarding winter conditions in much of the Rocky Mountain West. In the Big Horn Basin wind, not snow, has been the major weather event this year. Hopefully, it is not too late for winter to wake up and give more snow to the mountains west and east of us.
Regardless of weather’s fickleness, March also brings the first really good insect hatches of the year to rivers and streams. The Wind/Big Horn and Shoshone rivers and Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone in Wyoming have begun to give the trout Baetidae mayflies for lunch and midday snacks. Baetidae is a family of mayflies with about 1,000 described species in 110 genera distributed worldwide. These are among the smallest of mayflies, adults rarely exceeding 10 mm in length excluding the two long, slender tails and sometimes much smaller, and members of the family are often referred to as small mayflies or small minnow mayflies.
These insects are commonly referred to as Baetis or BWOs (short for blue wing olives) by fly fishers. Trout feed heavily on the nymph, emergent, adult and adult spinner (not related to Panther Martin, Rooster Tails or hardware with hooks spinners) stages of this rather small mayfly. To dial the size in even further, BWO fly patterns vary in hook size from #16 down to #24 in this part of the country. Most anglers fish size 16-20 for the March emergences of these tiny mayflies. Patterns that work well as dry flies that fished on the surface of rivers, lakes or streams are: Purple parachute royal Wulffs, parachute Adams, regular Adams, female Adams, sparkle duns, compara-duns, parachute olives and standard hackled olives.
Baetidae spend as little as three months to a full year swimming around on the bottom of lakes or streams and feeding on micro plankton and organic material before their biological clock says they are mature enough to emerge as full-fledged adults. Fish feed heavily on the nymphs which swim around like miniature minnows amongst debris, detritus and rocks on the bottom. Great nymph patterns to use year-round and even during the hatch cycle are as follows: Standard pheasant tails, flashback pheasant tails, Sawyers’ pheasant tail, copper John, standard tan or olive gold-ribbed hare’s ears, flashback tan or olive hare’s ears and Euro nymphs that come with a variety of names, but generally tied with hare’s ear dubbing or pheasant tail fibers to mimic the nymphs.
As the nymphs leave the bottom to float to the surface where the adults climb out of the nymphal shuck, trout intercept the nymphs for an easy meal. This is called the emergent phase of the hatch. Anglers do best by hanging an emerger below one of the dry flies mentioned above or by fishing an emerger pattern using the tight line Czech nymphing techniques described in this column several weeks ago, or by fishing the emergent fly patterns upstream and down under a strike indicator. Soft hackled patterns that are dressed like the nymph flies listed above are “killer.” Other flies that work as well as emergers are: Olive or gray sparkle duns fished in or just below the surface, RS2s in various shades of olive, RS2s in gray or olive, Wade’s Secret PT emerger and Quigley’s cripple Baetis. Of course, there are many other patterns anglers can use, but these are just modified emergent versions of the gold-ribbed hare’s ear and pheasant tail original patterns. Hook or fly sizes for nymphs and emergers are the same size as the adults.
As temperatures climb into the 50s and even 60s this week, the warmer water temperatures could provide some outstanding blue winged olive action all along the eastern front of the Rocky Mountains. I love to fish these hatches on the long flat sections of the Big Horn River near Thermopolis, in the Wind River Canyon and also in Fort Smith, Mont. If you want to travel a couple of hundred miles to enjoy Baetidae activity, there are always the North Platte, Green River in Wyoming and Utah, and the mighty Missouri River in the vicinity of Wolf Creek and Craig, Mont. Wherever you go, I guarantee you will have fun when the BWOs get active any time from as early as 10 a.m. to late afternoon. Enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.